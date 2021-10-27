First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,537. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $540.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

