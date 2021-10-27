First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 701,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

