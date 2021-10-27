First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Get First Financial alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 168.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of First Financial worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.