First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,965. The stock has a market cap of $202.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

