First Horizon Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Horizon in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

FHN stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Horizon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

