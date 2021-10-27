First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

First Merchants stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Merchants stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

