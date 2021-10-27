First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS FNRN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 11,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.72.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 23.17%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

