First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been given a C$35.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CLSA upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.44.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 808,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,001. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$13.76 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.76 billion and a PE ratio of 49.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.79.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

