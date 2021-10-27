First Trust Advisors LP Buys 19,042 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $209,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.