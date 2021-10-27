First Trust Advisors LP Buys 426,264 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $180,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after acquiring an additional 385,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after acquiring an additional 184,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

