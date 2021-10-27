First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 851.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of The Williams Companies worth $166,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

