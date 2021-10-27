First Trust Advisors LP Has $231.61 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 329.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $231,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $357,791,000 after buying an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

