First Trust Advisors LP Invests $188.70 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 520,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Moody’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 714.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 47.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

Moody’s stock opened at $390.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $395.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

