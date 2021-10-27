First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 100,310 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Anthem worth $148,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $436.24 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $438.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.