First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCEF opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

