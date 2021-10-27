First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of FGB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
