First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FGB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $246,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.