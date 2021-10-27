First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 6,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $126.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. First United has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,795 shares of company stock worth $86,218 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

