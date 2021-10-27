First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

FWRG stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

