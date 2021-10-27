FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 95 ($1.24).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 101.31 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 38.33 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.70 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, insider Peter Lynas acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Also, insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Insiders purchased a total of 75,336 shares of company stock worth $6,494,900 in the last quarter.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

