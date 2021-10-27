FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Raised to C$247.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities to C$247.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$236.25.

FirstService stock traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$245.99. 33,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,618. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$162.91 and a 1 year high of C$254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$235.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$218.36.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$863.90 million. Research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,600 shares in the company, valued at C$48,624,000. Also, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,567,007.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,072.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

