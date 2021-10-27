Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

