Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.55-$5.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $11.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. 19,429,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,734. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

