FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLT stock opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

