Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of FFIC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $733.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.87. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345 over the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flushing Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Flushing Financial worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

