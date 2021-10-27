Fmr LLC Acquires 185,032 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 27,534.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,032 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Trupanion stock opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.64 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $366,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

