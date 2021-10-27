Fmr LLC Has $21.92 Million Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $21,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

CCCC opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

