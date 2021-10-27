Fmr LLC Sells 1,166,082 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,166,082 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.63% of Welbilt worth $20,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

WBT opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.