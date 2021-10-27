Fmr LLC Sells 493,777 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493,777 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.12% of Heartland Financial USA worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

HTLF stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

