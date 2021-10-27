Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.83.

FMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMX opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

