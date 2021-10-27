FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Short Interest Up 34,900.0% in October

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 34,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,898,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FOMC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 87,413,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,197,680. FOMO has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About FOMO
