FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Short Interest Up 34,900.0% in October

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 34,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,898,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FOMC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 87,413,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,197,680. FOMO has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

