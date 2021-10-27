ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Up to $32.10

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.10, but opened at $33.15. ForgeRock shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2,558 shares changing hands.

FORG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.