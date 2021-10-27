Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 60,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 114,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $106.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.