Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $138.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

