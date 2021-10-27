Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 4,805 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $369.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $374.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

