Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,804,229 shares of company stock worth $142,004,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.