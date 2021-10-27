Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $357.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.03 and its 200 day moving average is $345.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $358.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

