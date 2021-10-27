Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $80,652,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,778,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after buying an additional 466,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.