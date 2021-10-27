Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,215 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDD opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

