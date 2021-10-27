Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. 25,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.