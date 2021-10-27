Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.
NYSE:FBHS traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.13. 17,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.
Several analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.
Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.