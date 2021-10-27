Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.13. 17,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

