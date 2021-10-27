Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.74. 35,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

