Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. Franchise Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 463.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 77,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Franchise Group by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.47. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

