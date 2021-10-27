Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. Franchise Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 463.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 77,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Franchise Group by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.47. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.