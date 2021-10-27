Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million.

TSE FNV opened at C$178.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$179.90. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$205.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.60.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

