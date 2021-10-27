Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

