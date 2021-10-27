Franklin Resources Inc. Has $497,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $777,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

