Franklin Resources Inc. Has $706,000 Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,557 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 36,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 107,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE ZTO opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

