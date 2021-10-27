Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ING Groep by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 140,621 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ING Groep by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

NYSE ING opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

