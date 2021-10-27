Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

