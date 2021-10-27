Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

