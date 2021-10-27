Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,485 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

